/J&K on high alert: Massive security operations underway ahead of Independence Day after twin terror attacks

Security has been placed on high alert across the Kashmir Valley, from south Kashmir to north Kashmir, following two recent terror attacks and intelligence inputs suggesting that terrorists may attempt further strikes. Authorities have intensified security measures across the region as they work to track down the attackers, protect the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, and secure upcoming Independence Day celebrations. The heightened alert comes amid concerns that Pakistan is attempting to shift international attention away from developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).