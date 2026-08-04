/J&K on high alert: Massive security operations underway ahead of Independence Day after twin terror attacks

Security has been placed on high alert across the Kashmir Valley, from south Kashmir to north Kashmir, following two recent terror attacks and intelligence inputs suggesting that terrorists may attempt further strikes. Authorities have intensified security measures across the region as they work to track down the attackers, protect the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, and secure upcoming Independence Day celebrations. The heightened alert comes amid concerns that Pakistan is attempting to shift international attention away from developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).
According to intelligence officials, Pakistan is seeking to divert global focus from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir toward the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, security agencies are dealing with a three-fold challenge: apprehending the terrorists responsible for the recent attacks, safeguarding the Shri Amarnath Yatra, and ensuring robust security ahead of Independence Day.
The latest attacks have heightened concerns across the Valley. In separate incidents, a head constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and two non-local labourers were killed. The attacks prompted an immediate security response and led to enhanced deployment across sensitive areas.
Security forces have strengthened their presence throughout the Valley, particularly at vulnerable locations, crowded markets, transport hubs, and prominent public spaces such as Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
In Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have established additional checkpoints and vehicle barricades at key entry and exit points. Vehicles are undergoing extensive inspections, while commuters are being subjected to identity verification checks as part of the heightened security measures.
A comprehensive three-tier security arrangement is already in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra. The security grid extends from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu to the twin base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal, and further up to the holy cave shrine.
Officials said the attacks over the past fortnight have emerged as a major concern for security agencies. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is widely assessed as a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attacks and reportedly threatened to continue carrying out similar strikes.
Following these developments, security forces have intensified search-and-cordon operations across all districts of the Kashmir Valley to identify and neutralise those involved.
After the Anantnag attack that claimed the life of a police head constable, security agencies detained nearly 3,300 suspected overground workers (OGWs) from various parts of the Valley for questioning as part of the wider investigation.
Meanwhile, the probe into the Kulgam attack, in which two non-local labourers were killed, remains ongoing. Officials said extensive operations are underway and all available leads are being pursued to identify and apprehend those responsible.
Over the last 24 hours, security forces arrested two suspected overground workers from Pulwama and Baramulla districts. During the operations, arms, ammunition, and anti-national posters were recovered. Investigators believe the posters were intended for anti-India propaganda ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Officials said, “Security will remain on high alert across the Union Territory until the Independence Day functions conclude. Forces continue to balance the urgent task of tracking the terrorists still at large with the simultaneous requirements of protecting the Amarnath Yatra and ensuring heightened security for the forthcoming national celebrations.”
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