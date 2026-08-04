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J&K on high alert: Massive security operations underway ahead of Independence Day after twin terror attacks

Kashmir Valley remains on high alert after twin terror attacks. Security forces intensify operations amid the Amarnath Yatra, Independence Day preparations, and efforts to track terrorists still at large.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
J&K on high alert: Massive security operations underway ahead of Independence Day after twin terror attacks
Image Credit: Zee News.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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