Kashmir Valley Receives Snowfall, Rains; Schools Closed, Roads Shut

The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed with intense rains over the last 24 hours. With Kashmir Valley experiencing its driest winter season this year, the snow and rains have provided some respite for the farming community. Tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg saw fresh snowfall, bringing cheer to the tourists visiting the region.

Due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches, the government closed schools and educational institutions in the northern part of Kashmir. Gurez, Machhil, and Keran announced holidays for schools earlier today. Several highways, including Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Top, have been closed for vehicular movement.

The IMD has reported a drop in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley, with a dip of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. The snowfall in the higher reaches and rains in the plains are expected to continue for the next 24 hours, with improvements in the weather forecast for tomorrow afternoon.

The administration has advised travellers, tourists, and transporters to follow official advisories. Some roads in the higher reaches have become slippery and are closed to traffic.

The IMD has also recommended that farmers halt farming activities until March 16. Additionally, the government has issued an avalanche warning for snowbound areas of North Kashmir.

Many water bodies and springs had dried up due to the lack of precipitation earlier in the season. January and February 2025 saw negligible rainfall, leading to the drying of water bodies, glaciers, and rampant forest fires. However, these recent rains and snow have provided much-needed relief to the locals.