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NewsIndiaKashmir weather update: Heavy snow alert for Gulmarg and Sonamarg till March 20
JAMMU AND KASHMIR WEATHER FORECAST

Kashmir weather update: Heavy snow alert for Gulmarg and Sonamarg till March 20

Heavy rain and snowfall have swept across Jammu and Kashmir over the past 24 hours, with popular tourist spots like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam receiving fresh snow. The Meteorological Department has warned that wet weather will continue till March 20, with chances of moderate to heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and the Chenab Valley.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Kashmir weather update: Heavy snow alert for Gulmarg and Sonamarg till March 20Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

Heavy snowfall is likely to continue in the higher reaches of Kashmir and the Chenab Valley.

The Meteorological Department in Srinagar said that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall over the past 24 hours, with the Meteorological Department office forecasting continued wet weather conditions across the region till March 20.

A Meteorological Department official said that light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded at most places across Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

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He said Gulmarg received 1 foot of fresh snowfall, while Sonamarg received 2 feet and Pahalgam 3 inches of fresh snow, making tourists happy.

Baramulla recorded 29.5 mm rainfall, Poonch 29 mm, Batote 25.5 mm, and Pahalgam 20.6 mm.

Regarding the forecast, he said that on March 19–20, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and snow at most places, while a few higher reaches of the Chenab Valley and Kashmir may receive moderate to heavy snowfall.

Issuing an advisory, the Meteorological Department said that travellers, transporters, and people planning to move through higher reaches and important passes are advised to plan accordingly. He warned of the possibility of heavy rain or snowfall at isolated places in higher reaches, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph during the night, with chances of hailstorms at isolated locations.

The Meteorological Department also advised farmers to resume agricultural operations from March 21 onwards.

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