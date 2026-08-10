/Kashmir weavers win national handloom awards for exquisite kani shawls

Two artisans from Jammu and Kashmir have been recognized at the national level for their mastery of traditional handloom weaving, with Manzoor Ahmad Hajam and Fayaz Ahmad Wani receiving the National Handloom Award for their exceptional work on the Chanddar Kani Shawl.
The awards were presented by the President of India during the National Handloom Day celebrations. The honour recognizes outstanding contributions to preserving, promoting and advancing India’s rich handloom traditions.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the two artisans, calling their achievement a proud moment for the Union Territory. He praised their craftsmanship and said the recognition celebrates the enduring artistic excellence of Jammu and Kashmir’s handloom heritage, while also highlighting the potential of local artisans to take indigenous crafts to wider markets.
The Chief Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering artisans, safeguarding traditional skills and promoting regional crafts on national and global platforms.
A total of 22 artisans were honoured on the occasion, three with the Sant Kabir Handloom Award and 19 with the National Handloom Award. The awards, presented under the Handloom Marketing Assistance component of the National Handloom Development Program, recognize excellence in weaving, design, innovation, marketing and related areas.
The recognition of Hajam and Wani is particularly significant for Jammu and Kashmir, where Kani shawl weaving remains a distinctive and treasured part of the region’s cultural identity.
Their achievement is expected to inspire other artisans to preserve traditional techniques while exploring new designs and market opportunities, helping sustain and strengthen the local handloom sector.
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