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Kashmir weavers win national handloom awards for exquisite kani shawls

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering artisans, safeguarding traditional skills and promoting regional crafts on national and global platforms.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
Kashmir weavers win national handloom awards for exquisite kani shawls

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Kashmir weavers win national handloom awards for exquisite kani shawls
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