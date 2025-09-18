'Kashmir Will Be Ours': LeT Issues Threats To India, Vows Revenge For Operation Sindoor

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has issued new threats against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a purported video clip that has surfaced online this week.

In the nearly two-minute video, allegedly recorded during a public gathering in Bahawalpur around September 17, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, has vowed to avenge India’s “Operation Sindoor,” air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

Kasuri claimed that Lashkar’s “resolve is strong” and warned, “The time is near when their rivers will be ours, their dams will be ours, the entire Jammu and Kashmir will be ours.” He further alleged that the Pakistani government and military funded the rebuilding of Lashkar’s Muridke headquarters, which was damaged in the strikes.

Zee News has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Kasuri, a senior LeT commander, is the alleged mastermind of the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. He is also linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar proxy group.