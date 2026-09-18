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Kashmir witnesses revival of Ganesh Visarjan tradition on Jhelum after decades

Despite several terror threats, devotees thronged the streets with hymns and devotional songs, celebrating the occasion with spiritual fervour and reconnecting with their cultural roots. The ceremony was held after five days of prayers and puja at the Shri Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Kashmir witnesses revival of Ganesh Visarjan tradition on Jhelum after decades

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Kashmir witnesses revival of Ganesh Visarjan tradition on Jhelum after decades
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