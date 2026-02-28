Kashmiri doctor detained over PM Modi meme; family, neighbours vouch for his character

Dr. Iqbal Hussain Khandey, a Kashmiri doctor, was recently detained at Sambal Jail in Uttar Pradesh over allegations of posting an objectionable meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following his arrest, Jammu and Kashmir police, along with intelligence agencies, began verifying his background.

Back home in Srinagar, family members and neighbours expressed surprise at the allegations, describing Dr. Iqbal as a disciplined and focused professional with no history of controversial or anti-national behaviour. He had moved to Bahjoi Sambal in 2023 to practice medicine at a private hospital after completing his MBBS in China in 2018. His wife joined him three months ago.

Dr. Iqbal’s family includes a father who is a police officer living separately, an elderly mother, a brother who is a doctor at GMC Rajouri, and a married sister. His brother, Dr. Yahya Khandey, told reporters, “It’s not that serious an issue. The police have visited our home and done verification, but no one from the UP police has contacted us. I am on duty at GMC Rajouri, and we don’t want to trouble our mother who knows nothing about this.”

Neighbours also vouched for his character. Mohammad Ibrahim, a next-door neighbour, said, “We have never seen him engage in such activities. He is a disciplined man. He left for Sambal with his wife just four months ago. He had studied in China and has always been dedicated to his work.”

However, Sambal Police maintain that the “objectionable” images were posted from a Facebook account titled Dr Iqbal Yahiya Vinayak Hospital and shared via his WhatsApp status. His mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis to determine whether the posts were deliberate or if a third party was involved.

Authorities in Sambal contacted Kashmir police, who have questioned his family in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir police, along with intelligence agencies, are cross-verifying his background in response to the request from Uttar Pradesh authorities.

While Jammu and Kashmir Police have not yet issued a formal statement, top officials confirmed that “based on reports and records of the ongoing investigation, nothing adverse has been found against the doctor so far.”