Kashmiri gate firing: Case registered at police station, occupant claimed to be a part of Bishnoi gang

Kashmiri gate firing: A firing on a car was reported at New Delhi's Kashmiri gate on Tuesday, Delhi Police reported. As per the reports, five people were there in car during the incident, out of which one was injured. Further investigation also stated that one was a lawyer, claimed to be a part of Lawrence Bishnoi team.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Raja Banthia confirmed on Wednesday that Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate Deepak Khatri was there in the car when shots were fired.

As per ANI reports, DCP North Raja Banthia said, "This incident happened around 10:10 pm. These people were in the Kashmiri Gate area and were planning to go back home. Their car was fired at. These people believe that three people probably fired at them... Further investigation is ongoing... As soon as firing started, these people ran towards the bus stand to save themselves... An advocate, Deepak Khatri, was in the car... Yes (He is Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate) ... He is stable."

Besides that, Joint commissioner of Police Madhur Verma stated that one of those three armed assailants opened fire. While one of the four companions present in the car, was shot on the shoulder, but reportedly is now in a stable condition.

CP Verma also revealed that Deepak Khatri had allegedly been receiving threats from terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. Investigators are currently recording detailed statements from everyone who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to the police, Khatri, who is a practising advocate, was travelling with four associates to ISBT in the Kashmiri Gate area around 10:30 am. Preliminary findings suggest that three unidentified men arrived on a scooter, and one of them, reportedly carrying a firearm, opened fire at the car. During the attack, one of Khatri’s companions, identified as Sandeep, sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder. Police said he is out of danger.

Officials are in the process of questioning Khatri and the others who were present in the car. They have indicated that Khatri had earlier received threats allegedly linked to Shahzad Bhatti. Authorities have said that all possible angles are being examined as the investigation continues.

In another major development, a case under section 109(1)/3(5) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at Kashmiri Gate Police Station on the complaint of Deepak Khatri.

(with ANI inputs)