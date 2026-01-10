Kashmiri Man Detained After Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

A man from Kashmir was taken into custody on Friday after he allegedly attempted to offer namaz inside the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya and raised slogans when stopped, officials said, prompting heightened security concerns.

According to the India Today reports, sources said the individual has been identified as Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian district in Kashmir, aged around 50-55 years. He reportedly entered the high-security temple premises, visited the shrine and later sat near the Sita Rasoi area, where he was allegedly preparing to offer namaz.

Temple security personnel noticed his actions and intervened immediately. When stopped, Sheikh allegedly raised slogans, following which he was detained and handed over to the local police at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station for questioning.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Some sources also claimed that a few Kashmiri youths selling woollen clothes in the area were detained as a precautionary measure.

Police said investigating and intelligence agencies are questioning the man to determine his intent and to establish how he managed to reach the Ram Temple complex. “The person is being interrogated… we are trying to ascertain as to how he managed to reach the Ram Temple,” an Ayodhya official said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sheikh claimed he was travelling to Ajmer. Police reportedly recovered dry fruits, including cashews and raisins, from his possession. Officials are also verifying his travel details and examining whether anyone else may be involved.

Meanwhile, the man’s family has claimed that he is mentally ill and has shared medical records from the psychiatry department of Srinagar Medical College to support their assertion.

Senior police officers and intelligence agencies are reviewing security arrangements at the Ram Mandir complex in the aftermath of the incident. The district administration and the Ram Temple Trust have declined to comment so far.

The incident comes at a sensitive time, with Ayodhya preparing for Makar Sankranti celebrations next week, which are expected to attract large crowds. It also precedes the second anniversary of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, leading to enhanced security measures across the temple town.