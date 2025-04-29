Kashmiri Muslims Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Vow To Reclaim PoK

In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including many newlywed couples, a strong and unified message is emerging from the Kashmiri Muslim community.

Despite the grief, some political leaders and groups continue to advocate for dialogue with Pakistan. However, many in Kashmir are now voicing a firm stance against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling for decisive action rather than diplomacy.

In today’s edition of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analyzed how the Kashmiri Muslim community is viewing the situation.

Watch Today's Full Episode

The Pahalgam attack has deeply shaken ordinary Kashmiris. The people have come to realise that Pakistan does not desire peace or progress in Kashmir. This attack has torn away the mask of lies and deceit that Pakistan has worn for decades.

The terrorists who targeted the 'sindoor' (vermilion) of 26 newlywed brides in Pahalgam have provoked a powerful vow from Kashmiris — a vow to seek justice and avenge the blood that was spilt.

Now, just 10 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), the people of Kashmir are raising their voices and calling for the reclamation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), even if it means taking up arms.

It is now clear that the resolve to reclaim PoK is growing stronger among Kashmiris. The message is loud and clear: we will not let terrorism divide us, and we will fight to reclaim what rightfully belongs to us.