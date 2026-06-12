Kashmiri pandit delegation returns to valley after 36 years to assess conditions for homecoming

For the first time in 36 years, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits has returned to the Valley under the banner of the "Global Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Tour and Conclave 2026." The initiative aims to reconnect Kashmiri Pandits living across the world with their ancestral homeland and explore pathways for their eventual return.

The delegation is currently touring Kashmir to assess the ground situation and evaluate whether conditions are conducive for the community's return to their native homes. Organisers describe the visit as "an emotional and historic journey of remembrance, connection, revival, and a roadmap for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland."

Members of the delegation have travelled from various parts of the world, including the United States, several European countries, and different regions of India. For many of them, this marks their first visit to the Valley in over three decades.

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The delegation is conducting an on-ground assessment across various parts of Kashmir and is expected to brief the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on its observations regarding the prevailing situation in the Valley. The delegation will also take part in a two-day conference in Srinagar, where discussions will focus on the prospects for the return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Following the conference, the delegation plans to compile its findings and recommendations into a detailed report, which will be submitted to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Ministry. The report is expected to highlight key concerns, offer suggestions, and propose measures to facilitate the safe and sustainable return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

Members of the Kashmiri Pandit community participating in the visit expressed optimism about the current situation, saying that conditions appear increasingly conducive to their return. As part of the tour, participants will visit several important heritage and pilgrimage sites, including temples, shrines, and Shakti Peethas such as the Martand Sun Temple, Kheer Bhawani Temple, Sharda Peeth, and Zeethyar Devi Temple.

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However, members of the delegation stressed that the success of any return and rehabilitation process would depend largely on the support and acceptance of the majority Muslim population in the Kashmir Valley, as well as the security assurances and arrangements provided by the government.

Ashok Dhar, a member of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Tour and Conclave said "The members of this delegation are people who had never visited their homes after the migration because they were afraid to return. They have come from different parts of the world, including the United States. Today, many of them saw their homes for the first time in decades, and they could not hold back their tears. We have tried to give them strength, but ultimately it is the people of Kashmir who will play the most important role in ensuring their return. The conditions today are encouraging, and it is now up to the people of Kashmir to help rebuild the bonds that once existed between communities. We need to return to the times when we lived together in harmony,"

For many members of the delegation, the visit has been deeply emotional. Returning to the Valley after more than three decades rekindled memories of their childhood, long-standing friendships, and the spirit of coexistence that once characterized relations among different communities in Kashmir.

A Member of the Kashmiri Pandit community said "I spent my entire childhood here, and I miss Kashmir every single day. Earlier, we were afraid to come back, but this time we have seen significant improvement in the situation. Our roots are here. If I speak more, I will become emotional. I pray that one day we can return to our homes and live here again. We have everything where we live now, but we do not have the peace that comes from being connected to our homeland. Most of my friends here were Muslims, and there was great unity among us. We appeal to the government to take steps that will help us return. We want to live here the way we once did, alongside our fellow Kashmiris."

The delegation's conference at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar is expected to deliberate on ways to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Kashmiri Pandit community and ensure its transmission to future generations as an integral part of their identity. The discussions are also likely to contribute to ongoing efforts aimed at facilitating the long-awaited return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland.

Mainstream political leaders, as well as representatives of Kashmiri Muslim and Sikh civil society groups, have been invited to participate in the dialogue, fostering greater understanding and engagement among different communities. The two-day conference will be held at SKICC in Srinagar on June 13 and 14.