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'Give us keys or we go on hunger strike': Kashmiri Pandit hold silent protest in Srinagar, demand secure housing amid LeT terror threats

Kashmiri Pandit employees protest in Srinagar over delayed secure housing and warn of an indefinite hunger strike after September 30 amid fresh terror threats.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
'Give us keys or we go on hunger strike': Kashmiri Pandit hold silent protest in Srinagar, demand secure housing amid LeT terror threats
Image Credit: Zee News. Kashmiri Pandit employees hold silent protest in Srinagar.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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