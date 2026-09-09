/'Give us keys or we go on hunger strike': Kashmiri Pandit hold silent protest in Srinagar, demand secure housing amid LeT terror threats

He said, “Our major demand is something we have been raising with the government for years. We have been here since 2010, it has been 16 years and we still have not been provided safe accommodation. We have been given deadline after deadline: first April, then May, June, July, August, and now the administration has given us September-end as the deadline. I don’t understand why, when some of the buildings are already complete, we cannot be given possession of them. Out of the 39 buildings, 26 are ready for occupation. Why can’t we be shifted to these buildings immediately? Construction on the remaining buildings can continue alongside."