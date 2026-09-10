/'Our lives are at stake': Kashmiri Pandits get 5th threat letter in 2 months, demand safe housing

He added, "When we step out of the house after work, a sense of fear lingers both for us and for our parents. That atmosphere of fear won't dissipate until our department takes our well-being into account. That said, the affection with which we were initially accepted and welcomed is still evident; it hasn't vanished. Our colleagues are incredibly supportive and caring the environment is truly like a family. However, when such threats suddenly arise, doubts creep in we wonder if they are real or merely false alarms. Naturally, fear sets in. While our colleagues reassure us that they stand by us and tell us not to be afraid, a family naturally feels anxious and unsure of what to do when a child faces such threats; right now, that sense of fear is intensifying for us."