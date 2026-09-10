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'Our lives are at stake': Kashmiri Pandits get 5th threat letter in 2 months, demand safe housing

A fresh threat letter has alarmed Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir, who are demanding immediate allotment of secure government housing and say they will begin a hunger strike on October 1 if their demand is not met.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 09:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
'Our lives are at stake': Kashmiri Pandits get 5th threat letter in 2 months, demand safe housing
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Our lives are at stake': Kashmiri Pandits get 5th threat letter in 2 months, demand safe housing
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