Kashmiri pandit

Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper shot at in J&K's Shopian

The man, identified as Bal Krishnan of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. 

Image credit: ANI

Srinagar: Terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and injured him in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The man, identified as Bal Krishnan of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Officials said Army and police personnel rushed to the village on receiving the information about the attack on the Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper.

