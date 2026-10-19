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  • /Kashmiri pandits celebrate Ashtami-Navami at historic Durganaag Temple, pray for return of pre-1990s harmony

Kashmiri pandits celebrate Ashtami-Navami at historic Durganaag Temple, pray for return of pre-1990s harmony

The celebrations were accompanied by hopes that Kashmir would regain the atmosphere of communal harmony remembered by many Kashmiri Pandits from before the 1990s.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Kashmiri pandits celebrate Ashtami-Navami at historic Durganaag Temple, pray for return of pre-1990s harmony

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Kashmiri pandits celebrate Ashtami-Navami at historic Durganaag Temple, pray for return of pre-1990s harmony
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