DIWALI 2025

Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Diwali At Historic Sun Temple, Joined By Local Muslims

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 11:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
On the eve of Diwali, the historic Martand Sun Temple (Surya Mandir) in Mattan, Anantnag, came alive with the glow of traditional diyas, as Kashmiri Pandits observed the festival with customary fervour.

The celebration, a long-standing tradition for the Pandit community, was marked by communal harmony, with local Muslims joining in the festivities. The participation of both communities reflected the enduring spirit of centuries-old brotherhood in the region.

The temple complex and surrounding areas were beautifully illuminated with lamps and lights, creating a vibrant and joyous atmosphere. Residents of Anantnag town also took part, exchanging sweets and greetings in the spirit of togetherness.

Members of the local Muslim community joined to promote unity and friendship, an annual gesture that has become a hallmark of the festival at this historic site.

The main Lakshmi Puja was performed on the auspicious Amavasya tithi, with rituals including the lighting of diyas and other festive gatherings continuing late into the evening.

According to the Martand Tirath Trust, the temple is believed to mark the birthplace of the Sun, giving it special significance during Diwali celebrations.

This year’s celebration was not only a reaffirmation of tradition but also a symbolic expression of the community’s hope for the return of pre-1990s normalcy and harmony in Kashmir.

