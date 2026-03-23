Kashmiri Pandits return to Nadimarg after 23 years, Muslims join in tribute to massacre victims

After 23 years, Kashmiri Pandits returned to Nadimarg to pay tribute to the victims of the Nadimarg massacre at the original site of the tragedy. In a significant shift, the memorial prayers were held in the village itself for the first time in over two decades. The ceremony was marked by the participation of local Muslims, sending a strong message of brotherhood and communal harmony.

Dozens of migrant Pandits traveled back to Nadimarg in South Kashmir’s Shopian district to honor the 24 people who were killed on March 23, 2003. The gathering turned into an emotional reunion, as many stood before their abandoned homes and reconnected with their roots, welcomed by their former Muslim neighbors.

Bhawna Batt, who came from Jammu, expressed her grief, saying that Nadimarg is known to everyone familiar with Kashmir, and remembering the massacre brings deep sadness. She added that if circumstances had been different, the tragedy might not have happened, and she thanked the local Muslims who joined them in prayer.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Another Kashmiri Pandit, Bhushan Lal, described the day as a “black day,” remembering the 24 victims who lost their lives. He said they would always honor their memory and never forget the perpetrators. He emphasized that while government efforts are important, the role of the majority community in Kashmir is crucial, noting that Pandits are now a microscopic community in the region.

Local Muslim residents joined the ceremony in a powerful display of solidarity. Members of both communities stood shoulder to shoulder, sharing grief, embracing each other, and offering prayers together. The Hindu rituals included Hawan and Puja to commemorate the victims.

Shaiq Ahmad, a local Muslim, said the night of the massacre remains unforgettable and described it as a “black spot” that can never be erased, adding that no amount of regret would be enough.

Former MLA Ajaz Ahmad Mir also attended and paid tribute to the victims. He described the घटना as a dark stain on the history of Kashmir that remains unhealed. He reiterated that Kashmir is incomplete without the Pandits and expressed hope for their return to their homes. He added that the mass migration deeply damaged the spirit of brotherhood in the region and noted that, at the time, people were helpless amid widespread violence.

Participants from both communities stressed that their bond of brotherhood remains intact. Local Muslims said their presence was meant to send a message of peace, respect, and solidarity.

The joint memorial honored the 24 Kashmiri Pandits, 11 men, 11 women, and two children, who were killed when terrorists, reportedly belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, attacked the village on the night of March 23, 2003. The attackers dragged residents from their homes and shot them in cold blood, shattering a community that had lived in harmony for generations.

Adequate security arrangements were made for the event, with senior police and civil officials from the district administration present to ensure the gathering proceeded smoothly.

The 23rd anniversary commemoration stood as both a remembrance of a painful past and a hopeful gesture toward rebuilding trust and unity between communities.