/Kashmiri Pandits revive historic Ganpati Visarjan tradition with rally in Srinagar

Srinagar witnessed a significant display of faith and cultural continuity as Kashmiri Pandits gathered for Ganpati Visarjan ceremonies linked to the historic Ganpatyar area during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
The celebrations centred on the ancient Shri Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandir in Habba Kadal and the traditional immersion site at Shri Ganesh Ghat on the Jhelum River.
The events marked another step in the community’s efforts to revive public religious traditions that had been disrupted for decades.
Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 14, 2026. Over the following days, devotees held hawans, offered prayers and sang bhajans at the centuries-old Ganpatyar temple, which has long been regarded as a spiritual anchor for Kashmiri Pandits.
The celebrations gathered momentum in mid-September, particularly around the fifth-day Visarjan on September 18, when large groups took part in public processions through the lanes of Srinagar’s old city.
The rallies brought together Kashmiri Pandit families who had travelled from different parts of India as well as those still residing in the Valley. Participants chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, accompanied by traditional music and other expressions of devotion, before the idols were immersed in the Jhelum following customary rituals.
For many participants, the occasion carried a strong emotional significance. Several younger members of the community, who had grown up outside Kashmir hearing stories about these traditions, experienced a public Ganpati Visarjan in the Valley for the first time.
Organisers and community members said the prayers were not only for the community but also for peace, well-being and harmony among all residents of Kashmir, irrespective of faith.
The celebrations also received support from local residents. Security arrangements by the administration and police helped ensure that the events proceeded smoothly despite earlier reports of threats.
This year’s observances built on the momentum of recent years, including a landmark public Rath Yatra procession from Ganpatyar through nearby areas. The latest gatherings continued that revival, with wider participation and renewed efforts to sustain Kashmiri Pandit religious and cultural practices in their ancestral homeland.
Support from outside Kashmir also contributed to the celebrations. Eco-friendly idols and organisational assistance from Pune-based Ganpati mandals helped strengthen the festivities.
Ganpatyar holds deep historical importance for Kashmiri Pandits. The temple and its associated ghat on the Jhelum have long been central to the community’s devotion to Lord Ganesha.
The gradual return of Kashmiri Pandits to the temple has helped bring renewed activity to the historic site, with religious gatherings once again becoming part of its public life.
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