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Kashmiri Pandits revive historic Ganpati Visarjan tradition with rally in Srinagar

Ganpatyar holds deep historical importance for Kashmiri Pandits. The temple and its associated ghat on the Jhelum have long been central to the community’s devotion to Lord Ganesha.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Kashmiri Pandits revive historic Ganpati Visarjan tradition with rally in Srinagar

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Kashmiri Pandits revive historic Ganpati Visarjan tradition with rally in Srinagar
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