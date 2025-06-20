Kashmiri Parents Thank Govt For Evacuation Efforts, Urge Faster Action To Ensure Students' Safe Return From Iran

New Delhi: The situation in Iran is worsening with every passing day, and the situation for Kashmiri students stuck in Iran remains critical, giving sleepless nights to thousands of parents back home in Kashmir. The Government of India is continuing with Operation Sindhu to get back the Indian students. The parents want the government to urgently bring more pace to the operation, seeing the worsening situation in Iran.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that 140 Kashmiri students from Tehran University have been relocated to Gilan Province in Iran amid the ongoing crisis. They remain in a state of deep distress and have urgently appealed for immediate evacuation. The Students have been relocated to a safer place by the University Administration, but have been enduring immense mental and emotional trauma due to the ongoing uncertainty and deteriorating security situation. This is the same group in which two Kashmiri students suffered injuries after their dormitory was struck by shrapnel during a nearby airstrike. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association requests the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to evacuate these students at the earliest and ensure their safe return home. The parents whose children are still stuck have also appealed to the government to bring back their children urgently.

The parent said, “I have one daughter studying in Iran. But all the children who are stuck in Iran are my children, too. As parents, we are concerned about them. The evacuation plan has been going on for the last seven days; they have brought children from various colleges and universities to safer places where they can be airlifted by the MEA.”

Around 600 Indian students, including 500 from Kashmir, have safely reached Mashhad from Qom. This is the second group of students who were earlier relocated to Qom, and their evacuation process is reportedly currently underway.

Nissar Ahmad, a Parent, said, “As you know, there is a war going on between Iran and Israel. Our kids are in a lot of distress due to this. The communication system is also not working properly, and we are hardly in touch with them. I spoke to my daughter very briefly, and she said that the condition there is not good, but embassy people are in touch with them, and they have told them that they will shift them to safer places, and they need not worry. We appeal Government of India to shift our children to a safer place.”

In the first phase of evacuation, the government of India evacuated 110 students from India, which included 94 from the Kashmir Valley. And all these students reached their homes today in Kashmir. They all praised the efforts of MEA, and the Indian embassy also said that other students are being collected, but simultaneously said the situation is getting worse there. A final-year MBBS student from Dialgam Anantnag, who was lucky, returned home today, said.

Final year MBBS student Tawheed-ul-Islam said, The situation in Iran is getting worse with every passing day, it’s a war zone, so the government of India passed orders to the Iranian embassy to evacuate all students so that everyone can reach home safely. We are thankful to the government of India, which provided us with assistance everywhere, and finally, 94 students reached home safely.y”

Another student who returned, Mehak Hussain, recounted the horrors of the Iranian situation, saying, “We saw missiles few attacks happened from our side also. Earlier, we thought it will ok but the situation is tense in Iran. But we are thankful to the Indian embassy, they made of safe and secure return possible.”

Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline and with the 224/7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. But Parents of Kashmiri students are deeply anxious due to the intensifying conflict. Sporadic internet and phone connectivity in Iran has made it more difficult for students to contact their families, amplifying more distress. The Indian Embassy is coordinating with universities like Shiraz University and Islamic Azad University to facilitate their evacuation. Students have been advised to move to safer areas like Yazd or Mashhad, but many are still awaiting transport.