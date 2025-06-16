Kashmiri Students Injured In Israeli Strike In Tehran

Three Kashmiri students sustained minor injuries following an Israeli airstrike on the Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) reported that while the injuries are not serious, the students are left traumatized and terrified by the unfolding crisis.

Nasir Khuehami, the national convener of JKSA, confirmed that the students have been evacuated to a safer location north of Tehran. He expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, “We have spoken to the students, and they say the injuries are not serious. However, the incident has left them traumatized.”

The ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel have put several Kashmiri students studying in Iran at risk. A group of female medical students described their predicament as horrifying, urging local authorities for immediate assistance. “We are stuck in a terrifying situation that escalated suddenly. Our families are worried, and both our families and we are eager to be evacuated,” they appealed to Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Families of the affected students back home in Kashmir have begun to voice their concerns, with many appealing to the Government of India for urgent intervention. A group of parents held a protest in Srinagar, demanding swift action for the evacuation of their children.

A group of parents said that they are unable to contact their children due to poor mobile network connectivity in Iran. They have requested that Indian government authorities arrange for their children to be shifted to nearby countries if they cannot be brought back to India immediately because of the closure of airspace.

In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reached out to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the safety of Kashmiri students. Abdullah tweeted, “Just spoke to @DrSJaishankar regarding the situation in Iran, particularly the welfare safety of Kashmiri students in the country. The Hon Minister assured me that @MEAIndia is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran.”

The situation remains fluid as authorities work to address the safety concerns of over 1,500 Kashmiri students studying in Iran. As tensions escalate in the region, families and officials alike are calling for immediate action to secure the safety of these students caught in a precarious situation.