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  • /Kashmiri youths protest in Srinagar over Faheem Nazir’s assault, demand FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Kashmiri youths protest in Srinagar over Faheem Nazir’s assault, demand FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The demonstrators demanded strict action and the registration of FIRs against those allegedly involved in the attack on Faheem during an INDIA bloc protest in the national capital. They also demanded an FIR against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with an apology from both Gandhi and the INDIA bloc over the incident.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Kashmiri youths protest in Srinagar over Faheem Nazir’s assault, demand FIR against Rahul Gandhi

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Kashmiri youths protest in Srinagar over Faheem Nazir’s assault, demand FIR against Rahul Gandhi
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