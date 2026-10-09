Kashmiri youths protest in Srinagar over Faheem Nazir’s assault, demand FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The demonstrators demanded strict action and the registration of FIRs against those allegedly involved in the attack on Faheem during an INDIA bloc protest in the national capital. They also demanded an FIR against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with an apology from both Gandhi and the INDIA bloc over the incident.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Published: Oct 09, 2026, 07:05 PM IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:05 PM IST join share