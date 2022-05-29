Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti alleged that BJP’s policy towards Kashmir is the reason behind the bloodshed in the Valley and said the saffron party benefits in the rest of the country by showing people that this is how they are "curbing the voice of Kashmiris". “They are beating the drums of normalcy, but the truth is Kashmiri is being killed every second day. Maybe they (BJP) are getting votes in other parts of the country on Kashmir's bloodshed, but in the end, they come and accept the ‘healing touch policy’ of Mufti sb and Vajpayee ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee)”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

Welcoming the decision of Jamiat Ul-Hind, Mufti said they have presented their viewpoint. “At the time when our country’s situation is deteriorating, there is a question mark on our mosques, in that situation if people of our Muslim community will get together and discuss, it’s a good thing.”

Reacting to BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s alleged statement on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate, the PDP chief said, “I heard a case is registered, I think our judiciary should take suo-moto in these types of things.”

While speaking to reporters at her Gupkar residence today, Mufti said, the central government fears the Gupkar alliance and thus ED and other agencies are issuing fresh summons against our leaders. She alleged, "We weren't allowed to hold the protest against the government or their anti-government policies," adding that the government isn't even allowing their free movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti further claimed that the BJP-led Central government wants to “loot” the resources of Jammu and Kashmir from land to Jobs and power projects, adding that everything has been “put on sale” for outsiders.