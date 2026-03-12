Kashmir's winter fruit bloom risks ₹10,000 crore Horticulture sector

Early blooming of fruit flowers, erratic weather, unpredictably temperatures had put the Kashmiris' 10,000 crore horticulture sector at risk.

Usually, what’s seen in spring in Kashmir this year's it’s visible in the winter season. A full bloom of almond, apricot and apple fruit flowers is visible everywhere. It’s no doubt a beautiful look everywhere, but this unpredictable bloom had put Kashmir's 10,000 crore horticulture sector on high-risk situation due to unseasonal warmth followed by the threat of cold snaps.

The temperatures in February this year remained all time high, around 13.7°C above normal, which triggered premature blooming in almond and apple trees weeks ahead of schedule.

Early blossoms are extremely delicate; if temperatures dip suddenly due to predicted wet spells, the flowers can be damaged or destroyed, leading to massive loss in fruit production.

Apples typically require 1,000 to 1,600 chilling hours-below 7°C for healthy development. The warmest February on record has shortened this period, potentially causing uneven flowering and poor fruit quality.

Agriculturalist Rashid Rahil said, “The premature blooming happened here in orchards has happened because of heat, because this time February remained very hot, the climate has changed , people say it’s global warming. Since yesterday, the rains that have happened at a slow pace, if they would have happened in pace, a lot of damage would have happened”

Almond and Apple trees and other fruit crops have bloomed weeks ahead of schedule due to temperatures in February and early March 2026 rising over 10°C above normal. The primary fear is that a sudden, sharp drop in temperature in March or April will damage or kill the premature blossoms, significantly reducing fruit yields. Besides The premature flowering can disrupt the synchronization between plants and their pollinators (bees/butterflies), potentially leading to poor fruit set.

Scientists characterise the current situation as a "False Spring" that has dangerously disrupted the natural dormancy cycle of fruit trees.

Dr. Inaam of floriculture department explains “Since sometimes weather patterns are getting changed this year it has also massive impact if we talk of Srinagar we use to see heavy precipitation cold weather and in atmosphere our flora use to bloom accordingly but the temperature impact we get early bloom which we called pre-bloom and usually comes in fading season of winter and when at that time bloom comes there is every apprehension that temperatures may get dip and precipitation will happen in the form of snow and any fruit flower gets damage, and temperatures went very down and snow happed there is every appreciation that there can be flower abortion and that will directly impact our fruit and yield and it can impact on farmers income."

The tourist who nowadays are in Kashmir gardens enjoying the bloom of almond, apricot and apple do praise the beauty but also show concern of such pre-bloom, which they think is somehow unnatural, and if steps are not taken, there will be disaster.

A tourist in Dr Imam Hussain said, “It’s a burning issue nowadays, whatever the reasons are, if it’s not corrected now, for the future, it will be very dangerous for us. We have to protect the climate, and it’s one month earlier, it’s alarmingly sign, so we need to take proper measures to deal with the climate”

The horticulture industry is the backbone of the Kashmir economy, which supports over 7 lakh families, which is around 35 lakh people. Farmers fear this erratic weather can cause production losses of 30% to 40%. The Valley's 100 crore nursery industry is already seeing a 25%–30% drop in sales as farmers hesitate to plant new saplings in dry, unpredictable soil conditions.

A dry winter with significantly reduced snowfall has led to poor soil moisture, hindering the ability of farmers to apply fertilizers and increasing the risk of tree damage.



