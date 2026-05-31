Horror in Himachal: Tourist shoots local youth in Kasol market over parking brawl; video of gun brandishing goes viral

The incident turned ugly when a foreign tourist whipped out a pistol and shot a local youth over a tiff about premium parking in the popular Kasol tourism destination. The horrifying incident took place in broad daylight, and the shooting in the market area caused a huge panic among the crowd, leading to a person being taken to the hospital.

Viral social media footage reveals shocking post-shooting events

Cell phone footage by shocked onlookers shows a foreigner tourist openly carrying and even waving a pistol in his hands right after shooting a local resident.

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Violent confrontation over vehicle parking in Kasol market leads to shootout

As per eyewitness reports cited by the local police force, this entire incident started off as a mere argument between visiting tourists and local youths over a parking issue.

Verbal dispute: What started as a mundane verbal spat quickly grew into a heated altercation.

Fisticuffs: Before anyone knew it, a brutal fisticuff broke out in the middle of the market lane.

Gunshots: While fighting, one of the visitors produced a hidden pistol and fired shots at a local resident in the midst of the scuffle.

This is from Kasol, one of the last surviving spots for international tourists. Tourists openly aiming guns at people in the middle of the market. The reason is still unknown, but this is where the state of law and order has reached. Guns being pointed at people in broad daylight… pic.twitter.com/5PtW5bLBXR — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 30, 2026

The loud sound of gunshots spread panic waves all over the market immediately. Scared civilians were searching for safe shelter, while some tried to help the wounded teenager, who had to be rushed to a nearby hospital where he is now receiving emergency medical care.

Panic at market increases as tourist wields firearm in video

Eyewitness accounts depict a moment of utter panic and chaos after the gunshots. Shouts of fear accompanied the shots, which caused the tourists, traders, and locals to seek shelter behind shops and stalls.

What worsened the situation further were videos posted online depicting an armed tourist wearing a white shirt casually walking around the busy market. Onlookers kept themselves at a safe distance as the tourist wielding the gun stood confidently on the road, holding it firmly. Reports claim that it was the companions of the tourist who intervened by forcefully dragging him away and then running away from the place in their vehicle.

Armed police intercept to make four arrests

In response to the reported shooting incident, Himachal Pradesh Police carried out a well-coordinated chase operation. In due time, four suspects were arrested before they managed to leave the state boundaries.

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