Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kathua road accident: 23 pilgrims injured as minibus falls into Gorge in Simbli; two critical

Kathua road accident: 23 pilgrims injured as minibus falls into Gorge in Simbli; two critical

At least 23 pilgrims heading to a hillside shrine have been injured, with two in critical condition, after their minibus lost control and plunged into a deep gorge in the Simbli area of Kathua district on Wednesday.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Kathua road accident: 23 pilgrims injured as minibus falls into Gorge in Simbli; two critical
Image Credit: Kathua road accident: 23 pilgrims injured as minibus falls into Gorge in Simbli. (X/@ZeeNews)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kathua road accident: 23 pilgrims injured as minibus falls into Gorge
Kathua2 min ago
2
Senior Living3 min ago
3
under-construction warehouse collapsed6 min ago
4
High rise7 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202619 min ago