/Kathua road accident: 23 pilgrims injured as minibus falls into Gorge in Simbli; two critical

So far, at least 23 pilgrims have been injured, out of whom two are still in critical condition, after a minibus carrying pilgrims fell down in a gorge located in the Simbli region of the district Kathua on Wednesday, according to reports.
As per official sources, the unfortunate minibus was driving on the path to reach the hillside shrine when the driver reportedly lost control over the steering wheel in the Simbli area. He failed to regain control over it and thus ended up falling down into the gorge.
The vehicle was filled with devotees who had set out to pay their homage at the shrine when a sudden mishap led to the occurrence of this accident.
Once the accident occurred, residents of the locality reached the spot to help the passengers who were stuck in the wreckage. Soon afterwards, the local police force and civil administration also reached there and jointly started rescuing the passengers stuck in the gorge.
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ जिले में बुधवार ( 24 जून 2026) की सुबह सिंबली इलाके में सुकराला माता मंदिर जा रही श्रद्धालुओं से भरी एक मिनीबस खाई में गिर गई. इस हादसे में कम से कम 23 श्रद्धालु घायल हो गए, जिनमें से 2 की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है.— Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 24, 2026
घटना को लेकर एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि मिनीबस… pic.twitter.com/5WO9afSaMf
All the 23 passengers who were injured in the accident were rescued and taken to a hospital nearby.
The medical officers at the hospital revealed that the two critically wounded passengers are under close observation by a team of physicians.
On the other hand, the police in Kathua have taken note of the occurrence and launched an investigation to determine the reason for the vehicle going down the gorge.
(Reported by: Rajat Vohra)
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