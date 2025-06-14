Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Sees Unprecedented Demand, Tickets Sold Out Till July 1

If you want to experience the "Switzerland experience of India" by riding Vande Bharat in Kashmir, then you will have to wait for the next 16 days, as all the trains connecting Kashmir to the country are sold out.

The Vande Bharat Express train service connecting Katra to Srinagar, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, has been a grand success. The launch of the train has received an overwhelming response from the people, with all seats booked for the first ten days after the launch and now all seats are sold out till July 1.

The service has been praised for its comfort, speed and scenic route, crossing engineering marvels like the world's tallest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River and India's first cable-stayed Anji Khad Bridge. Passengers, including locals and tourists like Farooq Abdullah, have expressed excitement, with many highlighting its potential to boost tourism, trade and horticulture by improving connectivity. But at the same time, people are demanding the availability of additional trains for this route so that maximum people can take advantage of the train connectivity.

Aamir Ahmad, a Vande Bharat passenger, said, "The problem is that the bookings are too high and there should be more trains, there is a huge demand, you can see people are waiting for the train."

The Vande Bharat for Jammu and Kashmir is designed to operate in the harsh winter conditions of Kashmir, the train has advanced heating systems, defrosting glass for visibility and seismic dampers for safety, making it a reliable all-weather transport option. It completes the 190-km journey in about three hours, reducing the travel time by two to three hours compared to the road journey, which is often disrupted by landslides and snowfall.

The train runs six days a week (except Tuesdays), with two sets making four daily trips between Katra and Srinagar, stopping at Banihal. The ticket prices are Rs 715 for chair cars and Rs 1,320 for executive class, making it an affordable alternative to flights or long road trips.

The service is being considered a game changer for connectivity, tourism and economic development in Jammu and Kashmir, especially for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi and tourists visiting Kashmir to explore its natural beauty. Passengers, including locals and tourists, have praised the train for its convenience, speed and scenic route. The chair car ticket is priced at Rs 715 and the executive class ticket is priced at Rs 1,320, which is slightly different due to catering charges. These prices are considered affordable when compared to air travel or road travel.

Sameer Baktoo (Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Travel Agents Chapter) This will be a big change as air fares are skyrocketing and travelling by this train will be affordable and will boost tourism. Because of the train, we will get a lot of middle-class tourists who used to come to Katra and go back from there, but now they can come and enjoy Kashmir and we hope that the number of tourists will increase because of the train.”

The trains are equipped for the harsh winters of Kashmir, with heated windshields, advanced heating systems for compartments and water lines, thermally insulated bio-toilets and seismic dampers for earthquake-prone areas. Indian Railways is planning to extend the Vande Bharat service to Jammu Tawi after the completion of its redevelopment under the Amrut Bharat Yojana. Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train scheduled for January 2026.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, and has seen unprecedented demand, with tickets fully booked by July 1 and a waiting list of 50-60 passengers for the next trips, and there is a possibility of changing this train during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.