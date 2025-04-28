Advertisement
KAUSHAMBI

Kaushambi Tragedy: 5 Dead, 3 Injured After Mud Mound Collapse In Uttar Pradesh

At least five people died and three others were critically injured after a mud mound collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district while digging soil for house plastering. Rescue operations were immediately launched, but several victims were buried under the debris.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Kaushambi Tragedy: 5 Dead, 3 Injured After Mud Mound Collapse In Uttar Pradesh

At least five individuals were killed when a mound of mud collapsed in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials confirmed. The victims were digging soil for house plastering when the incident took place. Three others were left with serious injuries and are now receiving treatment at the district hospital, authorities confirmed.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrabhooshan Maurya said the accident occurred in the morning when some women from Tikardih village, within the Kokhraj police station jurisdiction, had ventured to dig up soil from a mound outside the village.

"The mound had already developed visible cracks and was structurally weak. While digging, a large portion suddenly caved in, burying the women under the debris," the SHO said.

The rescue efforts were launched as soon as the collapse was reported, but five people were pronounced dead immediately. The state of the survivors is still critical, officials stated.

Local police are investigating and have assured support to the bereaved families.

