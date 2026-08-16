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  • /Kawa UAV achieves key milestone with successful maiden flight of the jet-powered 'Divyastra Mk3'

Kawa UAV achieves key milestone with successful maiden flight of the jet-powered 'Divyastra Mk3'

The successful flight of Divyastra Mk3 marks a major milestone in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing, showing its ability to develop and fly a jet-powered precision strike system domestically.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Kawa UAV achieves key milestone with successful maiden flight of the jet-powered 'Divyastra Mk3'
Image Credit: Divyastra Mk3, a next-generation, indigenously developed jet-powered loitering munition. (ANI Screengrab)

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