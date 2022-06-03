KCET Hall Ticket 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released hall tickets for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) online on June 2, 2022 for all students. Candidate who wish to appear in KCET 2022 examination can now download their admit cards on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. KCET Hall Ticket 2022 has been released for the upcoming UGCET exam scheduled to be held on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022.

All the candidates must note that the admit cards can only be downloaded online from the official website and would not be sent by post.

KCET Hall Ticket 2022 – How to download

- Visit the official website of Karnataka Common Entrance Test – kea.kar.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'UGCET 2022 – Admission Ticket Download link'

- Enter your login details like application number or anything else as asked in the new page

- Your KCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on your screen

- Download and print a copy of it for future references

KCET 2022 Hall Ticket download – Direct link here

Candidates must carry their KCET Hall Ticket 2022 to the exam centre as they wouldn’t be allowed to sit in the examination without it. KCET admit card 2022 official release also advises students to verify the details on the hall ticket before appearing for the exam.