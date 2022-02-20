KCR, Uddhav Thackeray's Sunday meet: Policy changes, ways to tackle BJP discussed

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is believed to be preparing a united front to fight the BJP at the national level, on Sunday said that the Modi government needs to change its approach of misusing the central agencies for their agendas.

Central agencies are being misused in a very bad manner, we condemn it. The central govt should change their policy, they'll suffer if they don't. The country has seen many such things,” said KCR in a joint press conference with his Maharashtra counterpart.

The statements came after a closed-door meeting with Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

The meet is seen as part of efforts by KCR to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level.

Talking about the meeting, KCR said, “You will get to see a good result of our meeting very soon. I invite Uddhav Ji to come to Telangana.”

“We've done an elaborate discussion on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. We've agreed on all the issues,” the southern state leader added.

KCR also spoke about the bond he shares with Maharashtra and said, “Both of us are brothers because our states share 1,000 Kms of the border. With the cooperation of the Maha government, we built the Kaleshwaram project which has benefited Telangana. We look forward to working together with Maharashtra

Following an invitation from Thackeray, Rao arrived at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra CM.

Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, recently spoke to Rao over the phone and invited him to Mumbai.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Shiv Sena MP and the party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has lso attended the meeting.

Later in the day, Rao is also scheduled to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Thackeray had earlier announced "complete support" to Rao's fight against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold the federal spirit.

The Telangana CM, who has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, had said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government.

