NewsIndia
KEAM 2022

KEAM 2022 final seat allotment result released for third phase on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

KEAM 2022 Final Allotment List for phase 3 for Engineering and Architecture is now available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download the allotment list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KEAM 2022 final seat allotment result released for third phase on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala released the KEAM 2022 third phase final list today, October 15, 2022. Candidates can now check the KEAM 2022 Final Allotment List for phase 3 on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates download the KEAM 2022 Phase 3 Final Allotment list following the steps given here or through the direct link given below

KEAM 2022 Round 3 Final Allotment List: Here’s how to check

  • Registered candidates should go to the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the KEAM 2022 link
  • Then click on KEAM 2022 Final list link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Check for your roll number in he KEAM 2022 Round 3 Final List.
  • Download and take printout for future reference

KEAM 2022 Round 3 Final Allotment List-Direct link 

Candidates can download the allotment memo from 2 pm onwards on October 15, 2022. Candidates who receive an allotment in this phase should remit the fees from October 17 to October 19, 2022. 

Live Tv

keam 2022keam round 3 final allotment listround 3 allotment list 2022keam third allotmentkeam 2022 allotmentthird allotment keam 20223rd allotment keam 2022cee keam 2022keam 3rd allotment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?