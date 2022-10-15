KEAM 2022 final seat allotment result released for third phase on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download here

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala released the KEAM 2022 third phase final list today, October 15, 2022. Candidates can now check the KEAM 2022 Final Allotment List for phase 3 on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates download the KEAM 2022 Phase 3 Final Allotment list following the steps given here or through the direct link given below

KEAM 2022 Round 3 Final Allotment List: Here’s how to check

Registered candidates should go to the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the KEAM 2022 link

Then click on KEAM 2022 Final list link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check for your roll number in he KEAM 2022 Round 3 Final List.

Download and take printout for future reference