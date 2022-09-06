NewsIndia
KEAM 2022

KEAM 2022 Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check topper list here

KEAM 2022 Result: A total of 50858 students have been placed in the KEAM Rank List. Vishwanath Vinod has topped the KEAM Engineering examination while Ann Mary has topped the examination amongst girls.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KEAM 2022 Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check topper list here

KEAM 2022 Result: Commissioner of Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM Rank List 2022, and the results for the Engineering examination. A total of 77005 students showed up to take the test. Of these, 50858 have been added to the Rank List and 58570 have qualified. Vishwanath Vinod received a score of 596.8071 to win the exam.

Below is a list of the top 10 KEAM candidates for the year 2022. According to the data, the majority of the students who received top 5000 rankings were from the CBSE Board, followed by the Kerala HSE Board and then other boards.

KEAM 2022 Result: Toppers List

In addition to this, KP Lakhmeesh and Adhith T have won the SC Category. In the ST Category, Thejus J. Karmale and Jeffrey Sam Mammen placed first. Additionally, CEE Kerala has issued a list of the highest scorers by the district. Candidates can view the entire list of KEAM Toppers here.

Rank Name
1. Vishwanath Vinod
2. Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
3. Navajyoth B Krishnan
4. Ann Mary
5. Anupam Loy Geeto
6. Rhea Mary Varghese
7. Edward Nathan Varghese
8. Aman Rishal C H
9. Dev Elvis Kannath
10. Aryan S Namboodiri

KEAM 2022 Results; download the topper pdf here

In terms of statistical comparison, there are a total of 2 girls in the Top 10 and just 19 in the Top 100. The majority of the top 100 are from the Ernakulam district, followed by Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram.

 

Live Tv

keam 2022KEAM Results 2022keam rank list 2022keam 2022 rank listkeam engineerig rank listkeam 2022 topperskeam toppers 2022cee keralacee kerala gov in rank listcee kerala gov in 2022cee kerala keam rank listcee kerala newskeam topper engineeringkeam 2022 toppers rank list

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints