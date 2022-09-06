KEAM 2022 Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check topper list here

KEAM 2022 Result: Commissioner of Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM Rank List 2022, and the results for the Engineering examination. A total of 77005 students showed up to take the test. Of these, 50858 have been added to the Rank List and 58570 have qualified. Vishwanath Vinod received a score of 596.8071 to win the exam.

Below is a list of the top 10 KEAM candidates for the year 2022. According to the data, the majority of the students who received top 5000 rankings were from the CBSE Board, followed by the Kerala HSE Board and then other boards.

KEAM 2022 Result: Toppers List

In addition to this, KP Lakhmeesh and Adhith T have won the SC Category. In the ST Category, Thejus J. Karmale and Jeffrey Sam Mammen placed first. Additionally, CEE Kerala has issued a list of the highest scorers by the district. Candidates can view the entire list of KEAM Toppers here.

Rank Name 1. Vishwanath Vinod 2. Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 3. Navajyoth B Krishnan 4. Ann Mary 5. Anupam Loy Geeto 6. Rhea Mary Varghese 7. Edward Nathan Varghese 8. Aman Rishal C H 9. Dev Elvis Kannath 10. Aryan S Namboodiri

In terms of statistical comparison, there are a total of 2 girls in the Top 10 and just 19 in the Top 100. The majority of the top 100 are from the Ernakulam district, followed by Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram.