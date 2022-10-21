NewsIndia
KEAM 2022

KEAM Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Final Seat Allotment Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Here’s how to download

KEAM 2022: CEE has released the KEAM 2022 Mop-Up seat allotment on the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in. Qualified candidates have to report to the college till October 22, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KEAM Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Final Seat Allotment Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Here’s how to download

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the KEAM 2022 mop-round final seat allotment result. The KEAM 2022 mop-up seat allocation results can be downloaded by candidates from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. To access KEAM mop-up seat allocation 2022, candidates must provide their application number and password. College/courses are assigned to candidates who qualify for the KEAM 2022 Mop-Up round. Between October 21 and 22, applicants must report to the designated college to confirm their seats. Candidates must report to the designated institute to finish the admissions procedure after the seat allocation.

KEAM 2022 Mop-Up Allotment Letter: Here's how to download

Follow the below steps to download KEAM Mop-Up seat allotment letter:

  • Visit the official KEAM website - cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Click on the KEAM candidate portal.
  • A new page will open, enter the application and password.
  • KEAM 2022 mop-round seat allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check details such as allotted college and other details.
  • After that, download the KEAM Mop-up seat allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates had till 4:00 PM on October 20 to file objections with the KEAM allotment list through email at ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in. However, up until October 19, candidates might register online for the mop-round. The KEAM 2022 seat allocation process is centralized, and candidates will be assigned seats based on their merit, the options they selected when registering for counseling, and the availability of seats.

Live Tv

keam 2022mop up allotment 2022keam allotment 2022mop up allotmentkeam mop up allotment 2022keamkeam mop up allotmentcee keamcee kerala

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles