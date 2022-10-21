KEAM Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Final Seat Allotment Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Here’s how to download

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the KEAM 2022 mop-round final seat allotment result. The KEAM 2022 mop-up seat allocation results can be downloaded by candidates from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. To access KEAM mop-up seat allocation 2022, candidates must provide their application number and password. College/courses are assigned to candidates who qualify for the KEAM 2022 Mop-Up round. Between October 21 and 22, applicants must report to the designated college to confirm their seats. Candidates must report to the designated institute to finish the admissions procedure after the seat allocation.

KEAM 2022 Mop-Up Allotment Letter: Here's how to download

Follow the below steps to download KEAM Mop-Up seat allotment letter:

Visit the official KEAM website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the KEAM candidate portal.

A new page will open, enter the application and password.

KEAM 2022 mop-round seat allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

Check details such as allotted college and other details.

After that, download the KEAM Mop-up seat allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates had till 4:00 PM on October 20 to file objections with the KEAM allotment list through email at ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in. However, up until October 19, candidates might register online for the mop-round. The KEAM 2022 seat allocation process is centralized, and candidates will be assigned seats based on their merit, the options they selected when registering for counseling, and the availability of seats.