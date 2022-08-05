KEAM Result 2022: CEE Kerala result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here
KEAM results 2022 is now available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link.
KEAM Result 2022: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the KEAM 2022 results or Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy results on Friday (August 4). Candidates can now check their KEAM results 2022 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
Here's how to check KEAM Result 2022
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal
- Enter your credentials such as application number, password and access code
- Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen
- Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
KEAM Result 2022- Direct Link
