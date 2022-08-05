NewsIndia
KEAM RESULT 2022

KEAM Result 2022: CEE Kerala result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

 KEAM results 2022 is now available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 07:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KEAM Result 2022: CEE Kerala result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

KEAM Result 2022: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the KEAM 2022 results or Kerala Engineering/ Pharmacy results on Friday (August 4). Candidates can now check their KEAM results 2022 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Entrance examination for admission to Engineering/Pharmacy courses was held on July 4, 2022 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Here's how to check KEAM Result 2022

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal
  3. Enter your credentials such as application number, password and access code 
  4. Your KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

KEAM Result 2022- Direct Link 

Live Tv

KEAM Result 2022keam 2022KEAM resultscee.kerala.gov.inKerala resultsResults 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?