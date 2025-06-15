Advertisement
Kedarnath: Missing Helicopter In Guarikund With 7 Onboard Crashes, Casualties Likely

Six people were on board the helicopter that crashed; it had gone missing in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund earlier. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 08:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kedarnath: Missing Helicopter In Guarikund With 7 Onboard Crashes, Casualties Likely Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Gaurikund Helicopter Crash: A helicopter that went missing earlier in Gaurikund has crashed, according to ANI. There were six people on board.  

ANI quoted Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr. V Murugeshan, as saying, "A helicopter going from Dehradun to Kedarnath has gone missing in Gaurikund. The helicopter went missing between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund."

(this is a developing story)

