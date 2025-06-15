Kedarnath: Missing Helicopter In Guarikund With 7 Onboard Crashes, Casualties Likely
Six people were on board the helicopter that crashed; it had gone missing in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund earlier.
Gaurikund Helicopter Crash: A helicopter that went missing earlier in Gaurikund has crashed, according to ANI. There were six people on board.
ANI quoted Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr. V Murugeshan, as saying, "A helicopter going from Dehradun to Kedarnath has gone missing in Gaurikund. The helicopter went missing between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund."
#UPDATE | The helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed. There were six people on board the crashed helicopter. More details awaited: Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan https://t.co/vDaSNjtSva — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025
(this is a developing story)
