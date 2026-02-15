Kedarnath temple to open on April 22: All you need to know about the Char Dham Yatra dates, preparations

The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham will officially reopen for devotees on April 22, 2026, at 8:00 AM.

The opening date of the Kedarnath temple gates was officially announced on the occasion of Mahashivratri, based on Panchang calculations, at the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on Sunday.

The announcement was made in the presence of several dignitaries, including Kedarnath Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, and Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi.

BKTC Vice Chairman Vijay Kapruwan, CEO Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, temple committee members, religious leaders, public representatives, Vedic scholars, Panchgai Hak-Hakook holders, and administrative officials were also present on the occasion.

In addition to declaring the reopening date, the official schedule for the departure of Lord Kedarnath’s Panchmukhi Doli toward the Dham was finalised during the ceremony.

To mark the occasion, the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath was elaborately decorated with approximately 9.5 quintals of flowers. Donors organised community feasts (bhandaras), while hundreds of devotees offered prayers amid chants of “Jai Shri Kedar,” creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi extended Mahashivratri greetings to pilgrims across the world and invited them to undertake the Char Dham Yatra, including Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath. He directed officials to expedite preparations for the yatra, emphasising that the pilgrimage represents a vital blend of faith, tradition, and livelihood.

Highlighting the importance of the Hak-Hakook holders, he reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to safeguarding their traditional rights. He further stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the committee is coordinating with the state government to ensure a safe, well-organised, and convenient pilgrimage for all devotees.

The Chairman also noted that the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on April 23. With the Kedarnath opening date now finalised, BKTC will accelerate efforts to complete all necessary arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage season.

Pushkar Singh Dhami assures safety

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that comprehensive preparations are underway for the upcoming pilgrimage season and assured that the state government will ensure the safety of all devotees.

The chief minister announced that the gates of Kedarnath Temple will open on April 22.