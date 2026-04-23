Kedarnath Yatra 2026: Tragedy as Gujarat pilgrim dies; son alleges 1-hour delay in medical aid

The opening of the Kedarnath Dham gates witnessed fervent devotion; the Char Dham Yatra 2026 was marked by tragedy and serious questions raised about administration. Dilip Bhai Manu Mali, a native of Gujarat, reportedly faced a sudden health issue while participating in the holy journey.

His son, Hemant Mali, claimed that in spite of making several efforts to seek immediate help, they had to wait over an hour until medical aid came despite their assurance within ten minutes.

As his last resort, Hemant had to carry his unconscious father on his shoulders to reach the closest medical center, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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'VIP culture' allegation

Following the death of Dilip Bhai Manu Mali, a new set of problems arose for his family members. According to them, after the demise, the body remained unattended in the heat on the helipad for two hours.

"Helicopters are readily available for VIPs, but why is there no provision for ordinary devotees in an emergency?" Hemant Mali remarked. Furthermore, the family faced problems when they approached the administration for a free ambulance facility to take the

Response of official

Speaking about the allegations, the police stated that the casualty took place at the Primary Health Center in Kedarnath. They explained the reason behind the delay in the helicopter to be the mandatory inspection required to be conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to Ashish Chauhan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UKADA), it was only after receiving the information about the corpse being left on the helipad that UKADA arranged the helicopter to take the casualty to Guptkashi. It took no more than fifteen minutes, as claimed by him. While flight-related concerns fall within UKADA's area of jurisdiction, all other issues are the responsibility of the district administration.

Another death reported at Sonprayag

As per another report, Rahul Chaudhary is the 32-year-old pilgrim who died due to heart attacks in the Sonprayag region. This place is quite crucial since many pilgrims travel through it to go to Kedarnath.

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