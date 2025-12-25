'Keep an Eye On Threats': IGP Kashmir VK Birdi Issues Directives In Security Review Ahead Of Tourist Season

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, on Thursday, chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, and issued clear directives to ensure robust security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of upcoming events, as the season is expected to witness a huge influx of tourists in Kashmir.

IGP Birdi chaired the meeting to assess preparedness for the peaceful celebration of upcoming events.

The meeting was attended by all DIGs of the Kashmir Zone, DIG CRPF North/South Srinagar, DIG CID Kashmir, all district SSPs of the Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Railways, and other senior officers.

At the outset, IGP Kashmir was briefed by officers on security arrangements and deployment plans. V.K. Birdi directed that all preparations be completed well in advance and instructed officers to strengthen checkpoints, especially during night hours, and maintain heightened vigilance at vulnerable locations across the Valley.

He emphasized strict vigilance against elements posing threats to peace and security and underscored the importance of maintaining a high level of alertness, along with enhanced area domination within respective jurisdictions.

With an expected rise in tourist footfall ahead of New Year celebrations, IGP Kashmir emphasized multi-layered security at key tourist destinations, including cable car terminals, forest tracks, crowded tourist spots, and major access routes. He stressed coordinated patrolling, real-time intelligence sharing, and continuous surveillance.

Keeping in view the weather forecast, IGP Birdi directed officers to ensure the operational readiness of personnel and equipment to handle any weather-related contingencies and maintain uninterrupted security and public assistance. The security of highways, railway tracks, and railway stations across the Valley was also reviewed.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to improve coordination and ensure effective execution of security protocols to maintain peace for the people of Kashmir.