India On Saudi-Pakistan Deal: India on Friday hoped that Saudi Arabia would keep in mind the mutual interests and sensitivities of its ties with India when dealing with Pakistan as per the new defence agreement. The pact was signed in Riyadh by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, when both sides agreed that an attack on one would be considered an attack on both.

The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' marks the most formal expression of a decades-long security relationship that has seen Pakistan training Saudi troops and participating in joint exercises since the 1960s. A joint statement from Riyadh and Islamabad said the accord aims to "develop aspects of Defence cooperation" and "strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression."

Responding to the media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last several years. We expect that this strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities."

Notably, the Ministry yesterday said that India will study the implications of the development. "We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," it added.

A Saudi official has already made it clear that the deal is not aimed at any specific country. "This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalisation of long-standing and deep cooperation between our two countries," the official told Reuters.

The Ministry of External Affairs also slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists over now viral videos of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who reaffirmed Pakistani army's support to the organisation. Reacting to the recent videos of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "On terrorism matters, we are clear that the world is aware of the nexus between the terrorists and the Pakistani state and the military."

He further said, "We all have to fight cross-border terrorism and terrorism...We call up on the world that we have to intensify our efforts to deal with terrorism."