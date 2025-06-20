A local doctor was offloaded from an Air India aircraft at Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly threatening to "crash the plane" in a disagreement over her cabin baggage. The accused has been identified as Dr. Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, 36, of Bengaluru's Yelahanka locality. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 PM on an Air India flight to Surat, Gujarat, reports The Indian Express.

Authorities said Dr. Mohanbhai allegedly insisted the cabin crew move her hand baggage, which she had left in the front row, to the seat she was allocated at 20F. When questioned on the inappropriately placed bag, she reportedly got ruffled. The tension mounted when she allegedly threatened to "crash the plane," and the cabin crew informed the pilot. Even after the pilot intervened, Dr. Mohanbhai allegedly refused to calm down and was subsequently taken out of the aircraft prior to takeoff, according to the police report.

The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) police have registered a case against Dr. Mohanbhai. She is charged under sections 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 353(1)(b) (public mischief statements) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 3(1)(a) (act of violence on or against any person on board an aircraft in flight likely to endanger the safety of such aircraft) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.

