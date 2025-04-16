'Keep Your Home Minister In Check': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To PM Modi Over Waqf Amendments, BSF Row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the Central government amid the ongoing Waqf protest in the state. Speaking during her meeting with Muslim clerics, Banerjee asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep his Home Minister (Amit Shah) in check. She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of fomenting trouble in the state.

Speaking against the Waqf Amendment Act, Banerjee said, "I appeal to PM Modi not to allow any 'atrocious law' and to keep check on his home minister." Banerjee met Muslim clerics as they continued to protest against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act, which is being opposed by the ruling TMC and other opposition parties.

Talking about the Murshidabad violence, Banerjee said that there are reports that Bangladesh is behind the clashes. She said that the riots were pre-planned. "Yesterday, I saw a tweet from ANI quoting the Home Ministry that Bangladesh is involved in this (Murshidabad violence). If this is true, the Central Govt is responsible for it. BSF takes care of the border and not the state govt. Why did you allow the people of BJP to come from outside, cause a disturbance and run away?" said Banerjee.

"I will ask the chief secretary to probe into the BSF firing leading to the death of one person in Murshidabad," said Banerjee.

The Bengal Chief Minister said that the TMC is at the forefront of the fight against Waqf law in Parliament as the Act is against the federal structure of the country. "We will recall all anti-people Bills passed by BJP after dislodging it from power at Centre," she said.

Banerjee said that everyone irrespective of religion has played a role in India's progress, but efforts are on to undermine the Constitution by the present Union government. She also announced Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia for each family of three persons who died in Murshidabad violence.