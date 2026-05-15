'Keeping Hormuz open highest priority': PM Modi in UAE amid US-Iran tensions and petrol prices hike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Friday. During his delegation-level talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Prime Minister clarified India’s stance on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route currently facing heightened tensions due to the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran. This regional crisis has triggered significant global concern.

Underscoring the global impact of the West Asia crisis, PM Modi stated that ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is a top priority.

"The impact of the war-like situation in the West Asia conflict is being felt across the world. India has always given priority to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving issues. Keeping Hormuz free, open, and safe is our highest priority," PM Modi said.

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"In this matter, adherence to international laws is essential. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the UAE in every situation and will continue to do so in the future as well," he added.

"India is ready to provide every possible support for the restoration of peace and stability at the earliest," the Prime Minister elaborated.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: In his delegation-level talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Narendra Modi says, "The impact of war in the West Asia region is seen across the world today. India has always given importance to dialogue and diplomacy for… pic.twitter.com/XMDlU4oHBT — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

Prime Minister Modi on Friday embarked for Abu Dhabi as part of his five-nation tour from May 15-20, covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. It is aimed at deepening India's strategic partnerships across trade, technology, energy, innovation, and green growth, while reinforcing New Delhi's expanding engagement with Europe and the Gulf region.

US-Iran conflict and Hormuz tensions

The current situation in West Asia remains volatile following the direct military escalations between the US and Iran that began on February 28, 2026.

Although a fragile ceasefire was reached, the tensions in the region persist.

Meanwhile, tensions have spilled into the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that facilitates the passage of a significant portion of the global energy supply.

Petrol and diesel prices up by Rs 3 per litre

According to IANS, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) face losses amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, petrol and diesel prices have been raised by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday.

The revised rates came into effect immediately across the country.

Meanwhile, amid the Middle East crisis, oil companies have also raised CNG prices. Effective Friday, the price of CNG has increased by Rs 2 per kilogram. The new CNG rate in Delhi is Rs 79.09 per kilogram.

(with agencies' inputs)

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