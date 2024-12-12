Kejriwal Announces ₹1,000 Monthly Aid For Women, Promises ₹2,100 Post-Delhi Polls

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unveiled the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, a flagship scheme aimed at empowering women through direct financial assistance. Under the scheme, women in Delhi will receive ₹1,000 per month, with the amount promised to increase to ₹2,100 if AAP secures a third consecutive term in the upcoming 2025 assembly elections.

Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Atishi, has approved the scheme, and women can begin registering for the benefits starting Friday. However, he clarified that due to the upcoming elections, funds would be credited to beneficiaries only after the polls.

“This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs. While the BJP calls it free ‘revdis,’ I see it as a step towards strengthening our society,” Kejriwal said during the announcement.

The initiative, first introduced in the 2024-25 budget, has an allocation of ₹2,000 crore. Kejriwal emphasized that his government’s track record of fulfilling promises—such as free electricity—backs his commitment to this new scheme.

Expressing confidence in his party’s chances in the 2025 elections, Kejriwal urged women to support AAP in securing a strong mandate. “If all women work together, we will secure more than 60 seats,” he said. He further added, “The BJP asks from where the money will come, but I said we will give free electricity, and we did it. I want to tell the BJP that I am a magician; I am a magician of accounts.”

As Delhi gears up for assembly elections in February 2025, AAP is positioning itself as a pro-women and pro-welfare party. Kejriwal’s announcement signals a strategic move to bolster support among women voters, a key demographic in Delhi’s electorate.

The ruling AAP faces challenges from BJP and Congress, with both parties critiquing AAP’s governance and accusing it of indulging in “populist measures” ahead of elections.

