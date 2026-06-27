/Kejriwal announces ‘Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam’ program across 22 cities in Punjab

Reaffirming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s commitment to preserving India’s spiritual heritage and promoting the values of Sanatan Dharma, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, joined devotees at the ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam’ bhajan evening in Amritsar and announced a series of landmark initiatives aimed at strengthening Punjab’s rich religious and cultural legacy.
From the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita and Luv-Kush in Amritsar and the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna to organising Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam across 22 cities and staging the spiritually enriching play Hamare Ram throughout Punjab, Kejriwal unveiled an extensive roadmap to deepen people’s connection with faith.
The AAP National Convenor also highlighted the ongoing ₹80 crore restoration of Patiala’s historic Kali Mata Temple as a reflection of the Punjab government’s resolve to preserve and promote the state’s revered places of worship.
Welcoming the gathering at the ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ (devotional evening), AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today, the Punjab Government has organised ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam,’ hosted by Hansraj Raghuvanshi. Many people came to me and said that never before has any government organised a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ like this. This is the first government to hold bhajan evenings in this manner for the people and to strengthen their devotion. Earlier, such a programme was held in Jalandhar, and today it is being organised in Amritsar.”
Announcing the first good news, Arvind Kejriwal stated, “The series of Ek Shaam Shiv Ji Ke Naam, which began in Jalandhar and has now reached Amritsar, will soon be organised across all 22 cities of Punjab. ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ (Devotional evening) will now be held in all 22 cities.”
Sharing the second announcement, the AAP Chief continued, “There is the famous Kali Mata Temple in Patiala. The temple holds immense religious significance. People’s wishes are fulfilled there. Kali Mata removes everyone’s sorrows, fulfils everyone’s prayers, and visiting the temple brings immense peace and solace.”
“The Punjab Government is undertaking the redevelopment of the temple at a cost of ₹80 crore. The work will be completed by September. I request all of you to visit the Kali Mata Temple after October. You will truly enjoy it. I have personally seen the architectural model prepared for the temple, and the construction work is progressing at a very fast pace. A magnificent temple is taking shape. I believe that once completed, it will become the largest temple in the whole of North India,” he said.
Announcing the third good news, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Punjab Government runs the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna. At present, the teerath (pilgrimage) scheme operates on two routes, one to Darbar Sahib and the other to Anandpur Sahib. Now, three more routes are being introduced. One route will cover Salasar and Khatu Shyam Ji, the second will cover Haridwar and Rishikesh, and the third will cover Mathura and Vrindavan. We expect all three routes to begin around 1 August, and nearly 1.5 lakh pilgrims will be taken on these journeys.”
Arvind Kejriwal added, “Many of you may be financially well-off. God has blessed you with everything, and you may wonder why you should go on a free ‘teerath’. But when you travel together with everyone else, you travel in luxurious air-conditioned buses, stay in good air-conditioned hotels, and your travel, food, accommodation and darshan are all completely free. The Punjab Government bears every expense.”
He added, “You only need to pack four days’ worth of clothes in a suitcase. There is no need to carry anything else because the Punjab Government makes all the arrangements. When you travel together, singing kirtans and bhajans throughout the journey, the experience becomes unforgettable. I assure you that many pilgrims who have already returned have told me it was the sweetest and most memorable experience of their lives. You should definitely go. You will immerse yourself in devotion, and this pilgrimage will remain with you for the rest of your life.”
Announcing the next good news, the AAP Supremo said, “From 1 August, a theatrical production on Bhagwan Ram will begin across Punjab. The play is called ‘Hamare Ram’. It features several conversations between Bhagwan Ram and Ravan and presents many scenes and incidents that perhaps no one has ever told you before. I watched this play in Delhi. Ashutosh Rana is a renowned actor and plays the lead role in it. When I watched it in Delhi, the ticket cost ₹8,000. But for the people of Punjab, the play will be completely free. You should all go and watch it. It is an excellent production.”
Making his fifth and biggest announcement, the AAP Supremo said, “Our Amritsar is the holiest land in the world for people of every faith. Sri Darbar Sahib is here, and people from every religion come here from across the world to bow their heads. They find peace, serenity and the fulfilment of their wishes.”
He continued, “Amritsar is also home to the Durgiana Mandir. It has Jallianwala Bagh, a symbol of patriotism, and the Wagah Border. Most importantly, Bhagwan Valmiki wrote the Ramayana while residing in Amritsar. This is where the sacred mandir of Bhagwan Valmiki are located. Mata Janaki, Mata Sita, lived here. Luv and Kush were born here, and they received their education here. When Bhagwan Ram released the horse for the Ashwamedha Yagna, it was here that Luv and Kush stopped the horse and tied it to a tree. Amritsar is truly an extraordinary and sacred place.”
Announcing, Arvind Kejriwal asserted, “Today, I announce that a grand temple dedicated to Luv, Kush and Mata Janaki will be built next to the temple of Lord Valmiki. I returned from Ayodhya only yesterday after offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Mandir. Today, I am extremely happy to make this announcement. This is not just good news for the people of Amritsar but for devotees of Bhagwan Ram and Mata Janaki across the world.”
Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann join devotees at ‘Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam’
The devotional programme ‘Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam’, which began in Jalandhar and received an overwhelming response from devotees, witnessed an atmosphere of deep faith and spiritual devotion as AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann joined devotees in offering prayers to Bhagwan Shiv. The leaders received sacred tilak and participated in the devotional proceedings alongside thousands of devotees, while the venue echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and soulful Shiv bhajans.
Conceived to promote Sanatan traditions and strengthen people’s spiritual connect, the programme brings devotees together through devotional music and collective worship dedicated to Bhagwan Shiv.
AAP Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion along with senior AAP Punjab leaders.
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