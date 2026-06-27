/Kejriwal announces ‘Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam’ program across 22 cities in Punjab

He added, “You only need to pack four days’ worth of clothes in a suitcase. There is no need to carry anything else because the Punjab Government makes all the arrangements. When you travel together, singing kirtans and bhajans throughout the journey, the experience becomes unforgettable. I assure you that many pilgrims who have already returned have told me it was the sweetest and most memorable experience of their lives. You should definitely go. You will immerse yourself in devotion, and this pilgrimage will remain with you for the rest of your life.”