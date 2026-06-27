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Kejriwal announces ‘Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam’ program across 22 cities in Punjab

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced a series of religious and cultural initiatives in Punjab, including a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita, Luv and Kush in Amritsar, expansion of the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna, and statewide devotional programmes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
Kejriwal announces ‘Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam’ program across 22 cities in Punjab
Image Credit: ANI

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