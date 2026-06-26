/Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple, questions SIT probe into alleged donation theft

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday, where he will offer prayers and meet seers at Hanumangarhi. Ahead of the visit, he questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the alleged donation theft at the temple. He claimed that no FIR has been registered despite serious allegations and demanded accountability.
Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal questioned the purpose and legal basis of the SIT formed to investigate the alleged theft of donations and valuables from the Ram Temple.
According to him, media reports claimed that several sacred items and donations had been stolen.
"According to media reports, these people have stolen Lord Ram’s sandals, garlands, lamps, jewellery, diamonds and gems, and even the offerings made to the Lord. Cash amounting to Rs 200 crore and around 2 kg of silver have also allegedly been stolen."
He said the reports had deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees across the country.
"I am extremely pained to hear all this and there are crores of devotees who are saddened with all this," he added.
Before leaving for Ayodhya, Kejriwal said he would visit both the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi.
"I am leaving for Ayodhya now; tomorrow I will offer prayers at the Ram Temple as well as Hanumangarhi. I will also meet the seers at Hanumangarhi."
The AAP leader arrived in Ayodhya on Thursday ahead of his scheduled visit.
Kejriwal said that if even a small amount of money is stolen, police normally register an FIR.
Referring to a video posted earlier, he said:
"I had said yesterday that even if Rs 100 is stolen, an FIR is lodged against it. In this case, crores of rupees have been stolen, and though a part of the amount has been recovered, still no FIR has been filed."
He argued that an SIT cannot be formed before registering an FIR.
Questioning the investigation process, Kejriwal said the SIT lacked legal authority without a formal FIR.
"It is mentioned in the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) that an SIT will be formed after the FIR is registered."
Further criticising the move, he added:
"This SIT has been formed on the basis of which law? The team doesn’t have any power to conduct a probe. Therefore, this SIT formation is just an eyewash and a way to deceive people."
Kejriwal alleged that the SIT was created to shield powerful individuals.
"It (SIT) is questioning the workers; such a huge theft that has been carried out for such a long time would not have been possible without the support of influential people."
He claimed that the alleged theft of temple offerings and valuables had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus.
Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar also commented on the controversy.
He said an FIR should be registered immediately if temple donations or offerings were diverted.
According to Kumar, any misuse or theft of offerings made to Lord Ram's temple would hurt the faith and sentiments of the Hindu community.
The controversy continues to draw attention as demands grow for a transparent investigation into the allegations.
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