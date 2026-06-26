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  • /Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple, questions SIT probe into alleged donation theft

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple, questions SIT probe into alleged donation theft

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the SIT formed to investigate the alleged donation theft at the temple, claiming that no FIR has been registered despite reports of large-scale theft. He called the SIT probe an eyewash and demanded accountability.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple, questions SIT probe into alleged donation theft
Image Credit: IANS. Ayodhya Ram Temple and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

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