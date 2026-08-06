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  • /Kejriwal claims his Instagram account restricted in India; tells Meta to not 'bow down to PM Modi so much'

Kejriwal claims his Instagram account restricted in India; tells Meta to not 'bow down to PM Modi so much'

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Meta restricted his Instagram account in India without explanation, prompting him to accuse the company of yielding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
Kejriwal claims his Instagram account restricted in India; tells Meta to not 'bow down to PM Modi so much'
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Kejriwal claims his Instagram account restricted in India; tells Meta to not 'bow down to PM Modi so much'
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