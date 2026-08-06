/Kejriwal claims his Instagram account restricted in India; tells Meta to not 'bow down to PM Modi so much'

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Thursday morning that Meta has “restricted” his Instagram account and claimed that it was unavailable in India.
He further said he had contacted the Meta team but had received no response explaining why the account was restricted and how the restrictions could be lifted.
Tagging Meta in a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why?”
“Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed. All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement,” he added.
Kejriwal said that it was “pretty bad service”.
He also posted a screenshot of his Instagram ‘account status’, which showed that the account was “unavailable in some locations”. At the same time, none of his content had been removed, his reach had not been restricted, he retained access to all Instagram features, and the account remained monetised.
The former Delhi chief minister then took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the social media giant not to “bow down” to him “so much”.
“Else he will allow u to run only his own account in India,” he said.
Kejriwal’s claim follows a meeting on Wednesday in which a senior global executive from Meta met Indian officials and apologised for the five-hour removal of a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Facebook, according to a statement issued by the company that owns the social media platform.
"I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi's post," Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta, said.
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