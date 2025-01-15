Kejriwal In Trouble: Centre Grants ED Approval To Prosecute AAP Chief In Liquor Policy Case Ahead Of Delhi Polls
Union Home Ministry has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged involvement in money laundering related to the liquor scam case.
#BreakingNews: चुनाव से पहले मुश्किल में केजरीवाल, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में ED को मिली केस चलाने की मंजूरी#DelhiElection2025 #ArvindKejriwal #AAP | @Chandans_live @_poojaLive pic.twitter.com/rKxWa7ut70— Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 15, 2025
This is a developing story. Details to follow........
