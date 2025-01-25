Kejriwal Pledges To Resolve Sewer Issues If AAP Retains Power

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday pledged to resolve all sewer-related issues in Delhi on priority if re-elected in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The former Delhi chief minister stressed the development work carried out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city's unauthorised colonies, emphasising the significant progress made in improving basic infrastructure in these areas.

"When we formed the government in Delhi, there was no development work in unauthorised colonies. No government worked for these colonies. We started the development work and today, almost all such colonies have sewer pipelines and other facilities," Kejriwal said in a video, PTI reported.

Kejriwal acknowledged that many parts of the city are facing the problem of sewage water contaminating drinking water supplies.

"I have decided that all sewer-related issues across the city will be solved on a war-footing after the AAP forms its government," he added.

Delhi is growing up for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls which are scheduled to be held on February 5 and counting for all 70 seats is going to be held on February 8. The AAP is seeking a third straight term in power, having won 62 of the 70 seats in the 2020 election.