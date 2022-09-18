'Very serious': Kejriwal on Chandigarh University girl student leaking private videos of her hostel mates

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 18, 2022) reacted to the Chandigarh University girl student making objectionable videos of 60 hostellers while taking bath and called it "very serious and shameful". As per the latest reports, the girl student had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media. The girl student has been apprehended and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kejriwal said, "In Chandigarh University, a girl has recorded objectionable videos of many girl students and has made it viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment."

He asked the victim girls to have courage and said, "We are all with you."

चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains has asked the students, who have been protesting on the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road past, to stay calm. He assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.