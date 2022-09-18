NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

'Very serious': Kejriwal on Chandigarh University girl student leaking private videos of her hostel mates

A girl student at Chandigarh University has made videos of some women students taking baths in the hostel and sent those to a youth in Shimla, who then allegedly uploaded those on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 18, 2022) reacted to the Chandigarh University girl student making objectionable videos of 60 hostellers while taking bath and called it "very serious and shameful". As per the latest reports, the girl student had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media. The girl student has been apprehended and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Kejriwal said, "In Chandigarh University, a girl has recorded objectionable videos of many girl students and has made it viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment." 

He asked the victim girls to have courage and said, "We are all with you."

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains has asked the students, who have been protesting on the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road past, to stay calm. He assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.

