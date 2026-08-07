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'Modi govt fearful of Gen Z protests': Kejriwal attacks new IT rules requiring 3-hour content removal

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Centre's new 3-hour social media takedown directive is an attempt to silence government critics on issues like paper leaks, ethanol policy, and corruption, claiming PM Narendra Modi "fears the people."

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
'Modi govt fearful of Gen Z protests': Kejriwal attacks new IT rules requiring 3-hour content removal
Image Credit: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the National Townhall. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'Modi govt fearful of Gen Z protests': Kejriwal attacks new IT rules requiring 3-hour content removal
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